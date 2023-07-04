Nokia C3 2020 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nokia C3 2020 Nokia C3 2020 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor , 3040 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C3 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C3 2020 now with free delivery.