 Nokia C3 2020 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nokia C3 2020 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor , 3040 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C3 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C3 2020 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹7,499
16 GB
5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
8 MP
5 MP
3040 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
2 GB
See full specifications
Nokia C3 2020 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 3040 mAh
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • Up to 22 Hours(4G) / Up to 23 Hours(3G) / Up to 50 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 22 Hours(4G) / Up to 23 Hours(3G) / Up to 50 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 3040 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • F2.4
Design
  • Nordic Blue, Gold Sand
  • Back: Plastic
  • 77 mm
  • 184.5 grams
  • 8.6 mm
  • 159.9 mm
Display
  • 18:9
  • 269 ppi
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • Yes
  • 75.2 %
General
  • Yes
  • C3 2020
  • September 24, 2020 (Official)
  • Nokia
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
  • PowerVR GE8322
  • 2 GB
  • Unisoc SC9863A
  • 28 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 16 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nokia C3 2020 FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia C3 2020 in India?

Nokia C3 2020 price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3040 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia C3 2020?

How many colors are available in Nokia C3 2020?

What is the Nokia C3 2020 Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia C3 2020 Waterproof?

View More

