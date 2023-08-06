Nokia G21 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

(Renewed) Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP
(Renewed) Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP
₹9,495
₹16,999
Buy Now
Nokia G21 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Nokia G21 is Rs.9,495 on amazon.in.
Nokia G21 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Nokia G21 is Rs.9,495 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.