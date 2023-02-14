 Nokia G22 Price in India (14, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Nokia Mobile Nokia G22

    Nokia G22

    Nokia G22 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia G22 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia G22 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 14 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37734/heroimage/150955-v1-nokia-g22-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37734/images/Design/150955-v1-nokia-g22-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37734/images/Design/150955-v1-nokia-g22-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Nokia Phones Prices in India

    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 190 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 190 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia G22 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • April 26, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    • Nokia
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • G22
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Mali-G57
    • 64 bit
    • 12 nm
    • Unisoc T606
    • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Nokia G22