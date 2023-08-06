Nokia Xl Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Nokia Xl in India?
Nokia Xl price in India at 11,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play MSM8225; RAM: 768 MB; Battery: 2000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.