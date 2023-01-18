 Oppo A83 2018 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A83 2018

    OPPO A83 2018 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 16,190 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3180 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A83 2018 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A83 2018 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,190
    64 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3180 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo A83 2018 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 3180 mAh
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3180 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • CMOS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Back: Aluminium
    • 150.5 mm
    • 7.7 mm
    • Blue, Gold, Red
    • 143 grams
    • 73.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 76.21 %
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 282 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • April 2, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • A83 Pro
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • OPPO
    • ColorOS
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 1.380 W/kg, Body: 0.715 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-G71 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 16 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek MT6763T
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oppo A83 2018 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A83 (2018) in India?

    Oppo A83 (2018) price in India at 13,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6763T; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3180 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A83 (2018)?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A83 (2018)?

    What is the Oppo A83 (2018) Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A83 (2018) Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo A83 2018