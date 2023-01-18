Oppo A83 2018 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Oppo A83 (2018) in India?
Oppo A83 (2018) price in India at 13,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6763T; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3180 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
