Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped to get telephoto macro camera- Know what’s coming
Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped to get telephoto macro camera- Know what’s coming
The Oppo Find X8 series has been gaining much popularity in the flagship segment with its exceptional camera performance. Now, the company is expected to launch another model under the Find X8 series which will be a high-end model. Reportedly, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is in the works and could launch in the coming months. However, several rumours have surfaced surrounding the Ultra model, giving us a glimpse of what Oppo has been planning. Now, in a new leak, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is tipped to come with a telephoto macro camera, here's what we know about the upgrade so far.
Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip- Know what's coming
You may be interested in
- Glazed Green
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Moonlight Purple
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Midnight Navy
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Lava Red
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera upgrade
With Oppo Find X8 Ultra, the company is expected to bring some major upgrades in performance, camera, and AI. Now, in a recent spotting by GSMArena, Oppo Find's Product Manager Zhou Yibao confirmed that the Find X8 Ultra will sport a telephoto macro camera. This new lens may come with a 50MP resolution and a Sony LYT-701 sensor, offering 3x optical zoom and OIS support. Therefore, we can expect some professional-level portraits from this smartphone.
mobile to buy?
Apart from a new telephoto camera, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with Sony IMX882 with 6x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.
Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Anticipated battery and camera specifications revealed
Oppo Find X8 Ultra specs and features
Alongside the camera, a tipster named Digital Chat Station shared a Weibo post revealing the Find X8 Ultra may feature a 2.5D flat display that may offer a 2K resolution and also confirmed the telephoto macro lens. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance. Whereas, its siblings are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. The smartphone is also expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery, supporting 80W fast charging.
Also read: Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Which MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powered smartphone to buy?
Now, to confirm these claims, we may have to wait until the official launch which is expected to take place in March 2025. Additionally, Oppo has yet to confirm its India availability since its predecessor's global debut.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71736997802199