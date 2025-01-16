Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped to get telephoto macro camera- Know what’s coming

Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped to get telephoto macro camera- Know what’s coming

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 16 2025, 08:59 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped to get telephoto macro camera- Know what’s coming
Oppo Find X8 Ultra is to launch in March 2025, know about its expected camera upgrades. (Oppo)

The Oppo Find X8 series has been gaining much popularity in the flagship segment with its exceptional camera performance. Now, the company is expected to launch another model under the Find X8 series which will be a high-end model. Reportedly, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is in the works and could launch in the coming months. However, several rumours have surfaced surrounding the Ultra model, giving us a glimpse of what Oppo has been planning. Now, in a new leak, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is tipped to come with a telephoto macro camera, here's what we know about the upgrade so far. 

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip- Know what's coming

You may be interested in

41% OFF
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
  • Glazed Green
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹31,490Original price:₹52,999
Buy now
24% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹15,980Original price:₹20,999
Buy now
18% OFF
OPPO F27 Pro Plus
  • Midnight Navy
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹26,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now
31% OFF
OPPO F25 Pro
  • Lava Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹19,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now

Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera upgrade

With Oppo Find X8 Ultra, the company is expected to bring some major upgrades in performance, camera, and AI. Now, in a recent spotting by GSMArena, Oppo Find's Product Manager Zhou Yibao confirmed that the Find X8 Ultra will sport a telephoto macro camera. This new lens may come with a 50MP resolution and a  Sony LYT-701 sensor, offering 3x optical zoom and OIS support. Therefore, we can expect some professional-level portraits from this smartphone. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from a new telephoto camera, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 50MP  main camera with a Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with Sony IMX882 with 6x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. 

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Anticipated battery and camera specifications revealed

Oppo Find X8 Ultra specs and features

Alongside the camera, a tipster named Digital Chat Station shared a Weibo post revealing the Find X8 Ultra may feature a 2.5D flat display that may offer a 2K resolution and also confirmed the telephoto macro lens. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance. Whereas, its siblings are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. The smartphone is also expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery, supporting 80W fast charging. 

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Which MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powered smartphone to buy?

Now, to confirm these claims, we may have to wait until the official launch which is expected to take place in March 2025. Additionally, Oppo has yet to confirm its India availability since its predecessor's global debut. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 08:59 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped to get telephoto macro camera- Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console
Grand Theft Auto V

This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release
Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
GTA 6 Map

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets