Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped to get telephoto macro camera- Know what’s coming

The Oppo Find X8 series has been gaining much popularity in the flagship segment with its exceptional camera performance. Now, the company is expected to launch another model under the Find X8 series which will be a high-end model. Reportedly, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is in the works and could launch in the coming months. However, several rumours have surfaced surrounding the Ultra model, giving us a glimpse of what Oppo has been planning. Now, in a new leak, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is tipped to come with a telephoto macro camera, here's what we know about the upgrade so far.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera upgrade

With Oppo Find X8 Ultra, the company is expected to bring some major upgrades in performance, camera, and AI. Now, in a recent spotting by GSMArena, Oppo Find's Product Manager Zhou Yibao confirmed that the Find X8 Ultra will sport a telephoto macro camera. This new lens may come with a 50MP resolution and a Sony LYT-701 sensor, offering 3x optical zoom and OIS support. Therefore, we can expect some professional-level portraits from this smartphone.

Apart from a new telephoto camera, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with Sony IMX882 with 6x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra specs and features

Alongside the camera, a tipster named Digital Chat Station shared a Weibo post revealing the Find X8 Ultra may feature a 2.5D flat display that may offer a 2K resolution and also confirmed the telephoto macro lens. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering powerful performance. Whereas, its siblings are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. The smartphone is also expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery, supporting 80W fast charging.

Now, to confirm these claims, we may have to wait until the official launch which is expected to take place in March 2025. Additionally, Oppo has yet to confirm its India availability since its predecessor's global debut.

