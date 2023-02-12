Oukitel Wp5 Pro Price in India (12, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oukitel WP5 Pro Oukitel WP5 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 20,199 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 8000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Oukitel WP5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Oukitel WP5 Pro now with free delivery.