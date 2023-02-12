 Oukitel Wp5 Pro Price in India (12, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Oukitel WP5 Pro

    Oukitel WP5 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 20,199 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 8000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Oukitel WP5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Oukitel WP5 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 12 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,199
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    8000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Oukitel WP5 Pro Price in India

    Oukitel WP5 Pro price in India starts at Rs.20,199. The lowest price of Oukitel WP5 Pro is Rs.23,999 on amazon.in.

    Oukitel Wp5 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 8000 mAh
    • Up to 480 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 60 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 60 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 480 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 74.2 mm
    • Black, Orange
    • 18.3 mm
    • 153.8 mm
    Display
    • 293 ppi
    • 68.41 %
    • Yes
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • Oukitel
    • February 9, 2023 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • WP5 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio A25
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Oukitel Wp5 Pro