Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 11,777 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega now with free delivery.