Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 in India is Rs. 12,999. This is the Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Gold.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.