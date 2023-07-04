 Panasonic Eluga Ray Max Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max

Panasonic Eluga Ray Max is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Ray Max from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Ray Max now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹11,499
32 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
16 MP
8 MP
3000 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4 GB
Panasonic Phones Prices in India

Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,900. HT Tech has 89 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Panasonic Eluga Ray Max Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 3000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 3000 mAh
Camera
  • F2.0
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Yes
  • F2.4
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • CMOS
Design
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 73 mm
  • 9.5 mm
  • 148 mm
  • Gold, Rose Gold,Space Grey
  • 165 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 424 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 68.84 %
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
General
  • April 1, 2017 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Eluga Ray Max
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Panasonic
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, RDS
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
  • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Adreno 505
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 22.2 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max FAQs

What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Ray Max in India?

Panasonic Eluga Ray Max price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Ray Max?

How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Ray Max?

What is the Panasonic Eluga Ray Max Battery Capacity?

Is Panasonic Eluga Ray Max Waterproof?

View More

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
