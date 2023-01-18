 Panasonic P51 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Panasonic Phones Panasonic P51

    Panasonic P51

    Panasonic P51 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P51 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P51 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18088/heroimage/panasonic-p51-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18088/images/Design/panasonic-p51-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18088/images/Design/panasonic-p51-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    4 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    1.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    4 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Panasonic P51 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 1.3 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Black, Grey, White
    • 75 mm
    • 135 grams
    • 144 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • 63.67 %
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • May 16, 2013 (Official)
    • P51
    • Panasonic
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Stereo FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Panasonic P51 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P51 in India?

    Panasonic P51 price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P51?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P51?

    What is the Panasonic P51 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P51 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Panasonic P51