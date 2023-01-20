 Panasonic P91 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic P91

    Panasonic P91

    Panasonic P91 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,849 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P91 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P91 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31797/heroimage/122754-v1-panasonic-p91-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31797/images/Design/122754-v1-panasonic-p91-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31797/images/Design/122754-v1-panasonic-p91-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31797/images/Design/122754-v1-panasonic-p91-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,849
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Panasonic P91 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    Design
    • 144.7 mm
    • Blue, Gold, Sand Black
    • 72.4 mm
    • 161 grams
    • 10.1 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • Yes
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 65.63 %
    • 196 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Panasonic
    • No
    • P91
    • November 16, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Panasonic P91 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P91 in India?

    Panasonic P91 price in India at 3,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P91?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P91?

    What is the Panasonic P91 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P91 Waterproof?

    Panasonic P91