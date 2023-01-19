 Panasonic T31 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic T31

    Panasonic T31 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 7,530 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic T31 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic T31 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Panasonic T31 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 510 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 12.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 510 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 12.5 Hours(2G)
    • 1300 mAh
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1280x720 @ 24 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • 120 grams
    • 122 mm
    • 64.4 mm
    • Black, White
    • 11.2 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 57.96 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 233 ppi
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • Panasonic
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • October 25, 2013 (Official)
    • T31
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Mini
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 32 bit
    • MediaTek MT6572M
    • Mali-400 MP
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 3.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Panasonic T31 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic T31 in India?

    Panasonic T31 price in India at 1,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3.2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572M; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic T31?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic T31?

    How long does the Panasonic T31 last?

    What is the Panasonic T31 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic T31 Waterproof?

    Panasonic T31