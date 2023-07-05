Home Photos 880-foot to just 31-foot wide, as many as 5 asteroids approaching Earth, NASA says

880-foot to just 31-foot wide, as many as 5 asteroids approaching Earth, NASA says

NASA has revealed details about 5 asteroids that are expected to approach Earth at extremely close distances in the next few days. Check details such as the speed, distance, and size of the asteroids, as per NASA.

| Updated on: Jul 05 2023, 15:32 IST
Asteroid 2023 HO6 – Asteroid 2023 HO6 will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, July 5. The asteroid, with a huge width of 570 feet, will approach at a distance of 2 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 27969 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 HO6 – Asteroid 2023 HO6 will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, July 5. The asteroid, with a huge width of 570 feet, will approach at a distance of 2 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 27969 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 ME4 - Asteroid 2023 ME4 is another space rock that is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth tomorrow, July 6. The asteroid is almost 100 feet wide, travelling at almost 38401 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 1.1 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 ME4 - Asteroid 2023 ME4 is another space rock that is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth tomorrow, July 6. The asteroid is almost 100 feet wide, travelling at almost 38401 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 1.1 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 LH2 – Asteroid 2023 LH2, with a width of nearly 110 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, July 6. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 28544 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 7.2 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 LH2 – Asteroid 2023 LH2, with a width of nearly 110 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, July 6. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 28544 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 7.2 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2019 LH5 – Asteroid 2019 LH5 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on July 7. This almost 880-foot wide asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 77938 kilometers per hour. It will pass Earth at a close distance of 5.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2019 LH5 – Asteroid 2019 LH5 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on July 7. This almost 880-foot wide asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 77938 kilometers per hour. It will pass Earth at a close distance of 5.7 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2018 NW – Asteroid 2018 NW will make its closest approach to Earth on July 10. In terms of size, this is a 31-foot wide asteroid. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.9 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 78542 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2018 NW – Asteroid 2018 NW will make its closest approach to Earth on July 10. In terms of size, this is a 31-foot wide asteroid. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.9 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 78542 kilometers per hour.
