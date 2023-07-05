880-foot to just 31-foot wide, as many as 5 asteroids approaching Earth, NASA says
NASA has revealed details about 5 asteroids that are expected to approach Earth at extremely close distances in the next few days. Check details such as the speed, distance, and size of the asteroids, as per NASA.
First Published Date: 05 Jul, 15:27 IST
More From This Section
CME attack threatens Earth with DANGEROUS solar storm, shows NASA SOHO; 1-2 punch likely
05 July 2023
Change asteroid orbit one scoop at a time to save Earth? Forget NASA DART? Shocking answer here
05 July 2023
NASA warning! A Mammoth skyscraper-sized asteroid to approach the Earth today
05 July 2023
The US developing asteroids as a strike weapon, says expert; check out this 'celestial weapon'
05 July 2023
Parker Solar Probe reveals secrets of the solar wind, which sparks geomagnetic storms on Earth
04 July 2023
Stunning sight! NASA observatory snaps terrifying X-class solar flare erupting from the Sun
04 July 2023
Apollo asteroid hurtling towards Earth at blistering speed! Clocked at 38405 kmph by NASA
04 July 2023
Watch! Moon and five other planets to be visible together in the evening sky
04 July 2023
71688550821718
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS