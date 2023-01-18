Poco F1 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

POCO F1 256GB POCO F1 256GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F1 256GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO F1 256GB now with free delivery.