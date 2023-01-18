 Poco F1 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Poco Phones POCO F1 256GB

    POCO F1 256GB

    POCO F1 256GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F1 256GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO F1 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32911/heroimage/129327-v3-xiaomi-poco-f1-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32911/images/Design/129327-v3-xiaomi-poco-f1-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32911/images/Design/129327-v3-xiaomi-poco-f1-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32911/images/Design/129327-v3-xiaomi-poco-f1-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32911/images/Design/129327-v3-xiaomi-poco-f1-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    256 GB
    6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    12 MP + 5 MP
    20 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    256 GB
    6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    12 MP + 5 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Poco F1 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    • 20 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.9
    • No
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 8.8 mm
    • 75.2 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    • Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red
    • 182 grams
    • 155.5 mm
    Display
    • 18.7:9
    • 6.18 inches (15.7 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 403 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2246 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 82.2 %
    General
    • MIUI
    • F1 256GB
    • POCO
    • August 29, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • No
    • Head: 0.719 W/kg, Body: 0.746 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    • Adreno 630
    • 64 bit
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Poco F1 256gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco F1 256Gb in India?

    Poco F1 256Gb price in India at 23,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco F1 256Gb?

    How many colors are available in Poco F1 256Gb?

    What is the Poco F1 256Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco F1 256Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Poco F1 256gb