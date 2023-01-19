 Poco X2 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO X2 128GB

    POCO X2 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X2 128GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO X2 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34641/heroimage/137528-v4-xiaomi-poco-x2-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34641/images/Design/137528-v4-xiaomi-poco-x2-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34641/images/Design/137528-v4-xiaomi-poco-x2-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34641/images/Design/137528-v4-xiaomi-poco-x2-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34641/images/Design/137528-v4-xiaomi-poco-x2-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    ₹16,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    POCO X2 128GB Price in India

    POCO X2 128GB price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of POCO X2 128GB is Rs.15,490 on amazon.in.

    Poco X2 128gb Full Specifications

    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 20 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 01h 00m 29s
    • Yes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 27W
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4 Camera(1.75µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.89
    • Dual
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • No
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.7 mm
    • 208 grams
    • 165.3 mm
    • 76.6 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red
    Display
    • 500 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 120 Hz
    • 91 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 395 ppi
    • 84.83 %
    General
    • X2 128GB
    • POCO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 11, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 1.080 W/kg, Body: 0.620 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
    • Adreno 618
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 18.0 s
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Poco X2 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco X2 128Gb in India?

    Poco X2 128Gb price in India at 15,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco X2 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Poco X2 128Gb?

    What is the Poco X2 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco X2 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Poco X2 128gb