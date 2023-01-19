Poco X2 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

POCO X2 128GB POCO X2 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X2 128GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO X2 128GB now with free delivery.