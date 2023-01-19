 Poco X2 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO X2 256GB

    POCO X2 256GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X2 256GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO X2 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    POCO X2 256GB Price in India

    POCO X2 256GB price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of POCO X2 256GB is Rs.18,999 on amazon.in.

    Poco X2 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 20 MP + 2 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 01h 00m 29s
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 27W
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.89
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Dual
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4 Camera(1.75µm pixel size)
    • No
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.7 mm
    • 208 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 76.6 mm
    • Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red
    • 165.3 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 500 nits
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 84.83 %
    • 91 %
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    General
    • POCO
    • X2 256GB
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • February 11, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.080 W/kg, Body: 0.620 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 18.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 618
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
    • 8 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Up to 236 GB
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Poco X2 256gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco X2 256Gb in India?

    Poco X2 256Gb price in India at 21,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco X2 256Gb?

    How many colors are available in Poco X2 256Gb?

    What is the Poco X2 256Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco X2 256Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Poco X2 256gb