 Poco X2 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO X2

    POCO X2 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X2 from HT Tech. Buy POCO X2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    64 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    ₹ 15,490 M.R.P. ₹17,999
    Poco Phones Prices in India

    Poco mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,499. HT Tech has 68 Poco mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Poco X2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 20 MP + 2 MP
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 27W
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • 01h 00m 29s
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • F1.89
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Dual
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4 Camera(1.75µm pixel size)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 208 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 76.6 mm
    • 165.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 84.83 %
    • 20:9
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 500 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 91 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 395 ppi
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • X2
    • February 11, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.080 W/kg, Body: 0.620 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 18.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
    • 64 bit
    • 8 nm
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • Adreno 618
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Poco X2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco X2 in India?

    Poco X2 price in India at 18,156 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco X2?

    How many colors are available in Poco X2?

    What is the Poco X2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco X2 Waterproof?

    Poco X2