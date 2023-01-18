 Poco X3 Pro 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO X3 Pro 8GB RAM

    POCO X3 Pro 8GB RAM

    POCO X3 Pro 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 5160 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP
    5160 mAh
    Android v11
    POCO X3 Pro 8GB RAM Price in India

    POCO X3 Pro 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.20,999. The lowest price of POCO X3 Pro 8GB RAM is Rs.17,999 on amazon.in.

    Poco X3 Pro 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 59 minutes
    • 5160 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.4" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F1.79
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 165.3 mm
    • 9.4 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 215 grams
    • 76.8 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Golden Bronze
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • IPS LCD
    • 395 ppi
    • 84.61 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 450 nits
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 20:9
    General
    • April 6, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • X3 Pro 8GB RAM
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.809 W/kg, Body: 0.645 W/kg
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • 24.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
    • Adreno 640
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 110 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 3.1
    Poco X3 Pro 8gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco X3 Pro 8Gb Ram in India?

    Poco X3 Pro 8Gb Ram price in India at 20,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5160 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco X3 Pro 8Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Poco X3 Pro 8Gb Ram?

    What is the Poco X3 Pro 8Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco X3 Pro 8Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Poco X3 Pro 8gb Ram