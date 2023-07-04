 Poco X4 Pro 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
POCO X4 Pro 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
See full specifications
₹ 18,999 M.R.P. ₹23,999
POCO X4 Pro 128GB Price in India

POCO X4 Pro 128GB price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of POCO X4 Pro 128GB is Rs.17,699 on amazon.in.

POCO X4 Pro 128GB price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of POCO X4 Pro 128GB is Rs.17,699 on amazon.in.


Poco X4 Pro 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Sonic, 67W: 100 % in 41 minutes
Camera
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F1.8
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.45
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Dual Video Recording
  • S5KGW3, ISOCELL Plus
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Dust proof
  • 164.1 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
  • 76.1 mm
  • 8.1 mm
  • 205 grams
  • Laser Blue, Laser Black, Poco Yellow
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 395 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • AMOLED
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1200 nits
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 86.01 %
General
  • April 5, 2022 (Official)
  • X4 Pro 128GB
  • MIUI
  • POCO
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Head: 0.861 W/kg, Body: 0.583 W/kg
Performance
  • 26.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 619
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 6 GB
  • 6 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.2
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

    Poco X4 Pro 128gb