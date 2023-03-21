 Poco X5 256gb Price in India (15, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO X5 256GB

    POCO X5 256GB

    POCO X5 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X5 256GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO X5 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Expected Release Date: 21 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,999 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Poco mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,499. HT Tech has 71 Poco mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Poco X5 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 60 minutes
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 13 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F1.8
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    Design
    • Jaguar Black, Wildcat Blue, Supernova Green
    • 76.2 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 165.8 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • 188 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    Display
    • 120 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 1200 nits
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass
    • 85.02 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    General
    • Yes
    • POCO
    • March 21, 2023 (Expected)
    • X5 256GB
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Head: 0.842 W/kg, Body: 0.682 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • Adreno 619
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    Poco X5 256gb