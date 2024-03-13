 Poco X6 Neo 256gb - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 13 Mar 2024

POCO X6 Neo 256GB

POCO X6 Neo 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 17,349 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X6 Neo 256GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO X6 Neo 256GB now with free delivery.
Martian Orange Horizon Blue Astral Black
256 GB

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

108 MP + 2 MP

POCO X6 Neo 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the POCO X6 Neo 256GB in India is Rs. 17,349.  At Amazon, the POCO X6 Neo 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 16,999.  This is the POCO X6 Neo 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Martian Orange, Horizon Blue and Astral Black. ...Read More

Poco X6 Neo 256gb Full Specifications

  • Rear Camera

    108 MP + 2 MP

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6080

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Standby time

    Up to 636 Hours(2G)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Width

    74.95 mm

  • Thickness

    7.69 mm

  • Colours

    Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, Astral Black

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    161.11 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Weight

    175 grams

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.3 %

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    88.95 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    POCO

  • Launch Date

    March 13, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    MIUI

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus Voice Shutter

  • Resolution

    108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.67" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Image Resolution

    12000 x 9000 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Beautify

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Video Recording Features

    Movie Frame Short Video Mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.854 W/kg, Body: 0.710 W/kg

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6080

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Poco Mobiles

Poco News

Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000

Lava Yuva 5G vs Poco M6 5G: Check out which smartphone is a better buy under 10,000

09 Jun 2024
Poco F6 Review: Ideal smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 for gaming, multitasking

Poco F6 Review: Ideal smartphone under 30,000 for gaming, multitasking

03 Jun 2024
POCO M6 Plus 5G expected to launch soon in India

POCO M6 Plus 5G to launch soon in India, spotted on BIS certification website: Here’s what to expect

30 May 2024
Poco F6

Poco F6 sales start in India today: Check out detailed pricing and specifications

29 May 2024
Poco F6 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

Poco F6 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset: All details about the smartphone

24 May 2024
Mobiles News

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

