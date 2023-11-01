 Realme 11s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 11s is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 820 MT6875 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme 11s Price in India

The starting price for the Realme 11s in India is Rs. 14,990.  This is the Realme 11s base model with 8 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme 11s in India is Rs. 14,990.  This is the Realme 11s base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Realme 11s

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Realme 11s Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5100 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 12 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 395 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
General
  • Android v13
  • December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • realme
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57 MC5
  • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 7 nm
  • 8 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 820 MT6875
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 256 GB
