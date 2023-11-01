Realme 11s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme 11s Realme 11s is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 820 MT6875 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹14,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 820 MT6875 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme 11s Price in India The starting price for the Realme 11s in India is Rs. 14,990. This is the Realme 11s base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Realme 11s in India is Rs. 14,990. This is the Realme 11s base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Realme 11s (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Realme 11s Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Front Camera 12 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 820 MT6875 Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G57 MC5

CPU Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 7 nm

RAM 8 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 MT6875 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 256 GB

