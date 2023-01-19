Realme 3 Pro 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 4045 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM now with free delivery.