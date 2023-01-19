 Realme 3 Pro 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM

    Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM

    Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 4045 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    16 MP + 5 MP
    25 MP
    4045 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    16 MP + 5 MP
    4045 mAh
    Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM Price in India

    Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM is Rs.12,879 on amazon.in.

    Realme 3 Pro 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 25 MP
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    • 4045 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • Up to 383 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 383 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 4045 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.7
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 1.8µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.3 mm
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    • Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue, Carbon Grey
    • 74.2 mm
    • 172 grams
    • 156.8 mm
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 90.8 %
    • 83.56 %
    • 409 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    General
    • ColorOS
    • April 29, 2019 (Official)
    • 3 Pro 6GB RAM
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 1.159 W/kg, Body: 0.739 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 29.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    • Adreno 616
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme 3 Pro 6gb Ram