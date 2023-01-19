Realme 3 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) Realme 3 Pro
(Renewed) Realme 3 Pro (Lightning Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
₹12,879
₹19,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Realme 3 Pro is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.
Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Realme 3 Pro is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.