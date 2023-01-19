 Realme 3 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme 3 Pro

    Realme 3 Pro

    Realme 3 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 4045 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 3 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme 3 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33249/heroimage/131251-v5-realme-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33249/images/Design/131251-v5-realme-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33249/images/Design/131251-v5-realme-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33249/images/Design/131251-v5-realme-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33249/images/Design/131251-v5-realme-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    16 MP + 5 MP
    25 MP
    4045 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    16 MP + 5 MP
    4045 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,990 M.R.P. ₹15,999
    Buy Now

    Realme 3 Pro Price in India

    Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Realme 3 Pro is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme 3 Pro price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Realme 3 Pro is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme 3 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 25 MP
    • 4045 mAh
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 4045 mAh
    • Up to 383 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 383 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 1.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.7
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    • Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue, Carbon Grey
    • 156.8 mm
    • 172 grams
    • 8.3 mm
    • 74.2 mm
    Display
    • 90.8 %
    • 19.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.56 %
    • 409 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    General
    • 3 Pro
    • ColorOS
    • April 29, 2019 (Official)
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.159 W/kg, Body: 0.739 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 616
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 10 nm
    • 29.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme 3 Pro