Realme 6 Pro 8gb Ram Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme 6 Pro 8GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor , 4300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 6 Pro 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 6 Pro 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹18,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP
16 MP + 8 MP
4300 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 246 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme 6 Pro 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • 4300 mAh
  • Yes, Flash, 30W: 40 % in 15 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • Dual
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • No
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(17 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • Fixed Focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange, Lightning Red
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 75.8 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 202 grams
  • 163.8 mm
  • 8.9 mm
Display
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 84.7 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 399 ppi
  • 480 nits
  • 90.6 %
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • March 13, 2020 (Official)
  • Realme UI
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • 6 Pro 8GB RAM
  • realme
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.187 W/kg, Body: 0.921 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
Performance
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
  • 8 GB
  • 8 nm
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 22.0 s
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Adreno 618
Smart TV Features
  • 64 + 8 + 12 + 2
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 105 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme 6 Pro 8gb Ram