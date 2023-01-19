Realme 6i Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 6i Summary

The Realme 6i was released in 2020 and is one of the cheapest phones with a 90Hz display on the market. It's a budget smartphone with a stylish appearance, quad rear cameras, and responsive performance. On the Realme 6i, the new Realme UI runs on top of Android 10. The smartphone is 8.9mm thick and weighs around 191g. It comes in two colour variants: Lunar White and Eclipse Black.



Price



The Realme 6i is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM. The other variant with 6GB RAM is available for Rs 14,990.



Storage



The Realme 6i comes in two different configurations, both having an internal storage of 64GB storage, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.



Display



The Realme 6i is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) display. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is set to Auto by default, allowing the phone to choose between 60Hz and 90Hz, however this can be changed. The display has a pixel density of 405ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent on the Realme 6i. The smartphone's display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.



Processor



The Realme 6i runs on The MediaTek Helio G90T, a powerful SoC. There are two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz in this chip. It comes with Mali-G76 MP4 GPU embedded in it.



Camera



A 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the Realme 6i's back camera configuration. It includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. HDR, filters, and Chroma Boost all have fast toggles. AI scene recognition is available on the smartphone, it can detect what it is pointing at.



Battery



The Realme 6i has a 4,300mAh battery and comes with a 30W fast charger.



Top rivals



Redmi 10 Prime, Realme Narzo 50A, Samsung Galaxy F22 and Vivo Z1 Pro are amongst Realme 6i's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Additionally, the Realme 6i has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device. The smartphone has Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, and three navigation systems for communication. It's a dual-SIM phone with 4G and VoLTE capabilities. It also includes all the standard sensors.



Reference-



https://www.realme.com/in/realme-6i/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-6i-price-in-india-91771%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off