 Realme 6i Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 6i

    Realme 6i

    Realme 6i is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 6i from HT Tech. Buy Realme 6i now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    
    ₹ 13,880 M.R.P. ₹14,999
    Realme 6i Summary

    The Realme 6i was released in 2020 and is one of the cheapest phones with a 90Hz display on the market. It's a budget smartphone with a stylish appearance, quad rear cameras, and responsive performance. On the Realme 6i, the new Realme UI runs on top of Android 10. The smartphone is 8.9mm thick and weighs around 191g. It comes in two colour variants: Lunar White and Eclipse Black.

    Price

    The Realme 6i is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM. The other variant with 6GB RAM is available for Rs 14,990.

    Storage

    The Realme 6i comes in two different configurations, both having an internal storage of 64GB storage, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.

    Display

    The Realme 6i is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) display. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is set to Auto by default, allowing the phone to choose between 60Hz and 90Hz, however this can be changed. The display has a pixel density of 405ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent on the Realme 6i. The smartphone's display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

    Processor

    The Realme 6i runs on The MediaTek Helio G90T, a powerful SoC. There are two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz in this chip. It comes with Mali-G76 MP4 GPU embedded in it.

    Camera

    A 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the Realme 6i's back camera configuration. It includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. HDR, filters, and Chroma Boost all have fast toggles. AI scene recognition is available on the smartphone, it can detect what it is pointing at.

    Battery

    The Realme 6i has a 4,300mAh battery and comes with a 30W fast charger.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 10 Prime, Realme Narzo 50A, Samsung Galaxy F22 and Vivo Z1 Pro are amongst Realme 6i's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Additionally, the Realme 6i has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device. The smartphone has Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, and three navigation systems for communication. It's a dual-SIM phone with 4G and VoLTE capabilities. It also includes all the standard sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-6i/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-6i-price-in-india-91771%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme 6i Price in India

    Realme 6i price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Realme 6i is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme 6i Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 4300 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 4300 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 30W: 100 % in 55 minutes
    • No
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes
    • ISO control
    Design
    • 191 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 8.9 mm
    • 162.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Eclipse Black, Lunar White
    • 74.8 mm
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 90.5 %
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 90 Hz
    • 480 nits
    • 84.13 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Realme UI
    • July 31, 2020 (Official)
    • 6i
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 1.138 W/kg, Body: 0.586 W/kg
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    • 23.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G90T
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    Realme 6i