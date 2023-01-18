 Realme 7i 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 7i 128GB

    Realme 7i 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 7i 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 7i 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme 7i 128GB Price in India

    Realme 7i 128GB price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 7i 128GB is Rs.13,490 on amazon.in.

    Realme 7i 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 02h 14m 17s
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Exmor RS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.1
    Design
    • Fusion Green, Fusion Blue
    • 75.5 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • 188 grams
    • 164.1 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 82.33 %
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90 %
    • 90 Hz
    • 480 nits
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Realme UI
    • October 7, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • 7i 128GB
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Head: 1.098 W/kg, Body: 0.531 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • 38.0 s
    • 4 GB
    • 11 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 610
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme 7i 128gb