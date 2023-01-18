Realme 8 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) realme 8
(Renewed) realme 8 (Cyber Silver, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
₹14,999
₹19,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Realme 8 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Realme 8 6GB RAM is Rs.17,999 on amazon.in.
Realme 8 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Realme 8 6GB RAM is Rs.17,999 on amazon.in.