 Realme 9 5g 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 9 5G 128GB

    Realme 9 5G 128GB

    Realme 9 5G 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9 5G 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,499
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Realme 9 5G 128GB Price in India

    Realme 9 5G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.17,499. The lowest price of Realme 9 5G 128GB is Rs.15,749 on amazon.in.

    Realme 9 5g 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • 01h 59m 20s
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.1
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25.6 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.8
    • Single
    Design
    • Meteor Black, Stargaze White
    • 162.5 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • 74.8 mm
    • 188 grams
    Display
    • 405 ppi
    • 90.5 %
    • 600 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 83.92 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • Android v11
    • realme
    • 9 5G 128GB
    • March 14, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.053 W/kg, Body: 0.738 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 810
    • 20.0 s
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 nm
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Up to 109 GB
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Realme 9 5g 128gb