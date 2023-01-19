Realme 9 5g 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

realme 9 5G
realme 9 5G (Stargaze White,4GB+64GB) Dimensity 810 Processor | 48 MP AI Triple Camera
₹15,749
₹18,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Realme 9 5G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.17,499. The lowest price of Realme 9 5G 128GB is Rs.15,749 on amazon.in.
Realme 9 5G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.17,499. The lowest price of Realme 9 5G 128GB is Rs.15,749 on amazon.in.