Realme 9 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 9 8GB RAM Realme 9 8GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9 8GB RAM now with free delivery.