 Realme 9 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme 9

    Realme 9

    Realme 9 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9 from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36014/heroimage/144221-v4-realme-9-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36014/images/Design/144221-v4-realme-9-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36014/images/Design/144221-v4-realme-9-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36014/images/Design/144221-v4-realme-9-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36014/images/Design/144221-v4-realme-9-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,710 M.R.P. ₹20,999
    Buy Now

    Realme 9 Price in India

    Realme 9 price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of Realme 9 is Rs.15,710 on amazon.in.

    Realme 9 price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of Realme 9 is Rs.15,710 on amazon.in.

    Realme 9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Dart, 33W: 50 % in 31 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • F1.75
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Exmor RS
    • F2.45
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    Design
    • 178 grams
    • Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, Meteor Black
    • 7.9 mm
    • 73.3 mm
    • 160.2 mm
    Display
    • 90.8 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 411 ppi
    • 1000 nits
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 84.21 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    General
    • realme
    • 9
    • Android v12
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • April 12, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Head: 1.162 W/kg, Body: 0.593 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • 36.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Yes
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Up to 106 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme 9