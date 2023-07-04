 Realme 9i 5g 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 9i 5G 128GB

Realme 9i 5G 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9i 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9i 5G 128GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹16,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
6 GB
See full specifications
Realme 9i 5G 128GB Price in India

Realme 9i 5G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Realme 9i 5G 128GB is Rs.17,172 on amazon.in.

Realme 9i 5G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Realme 9i 5G 128GB is Rs.17,172 on amazon.in.


Realme 9i 5g 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • 5000 mAh
  • 02h 10m 54s
Camera
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Design
  • 75.1 mm
  • Soulful Blue, Rocking Black, Metallica Gold
  • 164.4 mm
  • 187 grams
  • 8.1 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • 90.4 %
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 85.18 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 400 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • August 24, 2022 (Official)
  • realme
  • Android v12
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Realme UI
  • 9i 5G 128GB
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.189 W/kg, Body: 0.740 W/kg
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
  • LPDDR4X
  • 26.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Up to 107 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
    Realme 9i 5g 128gb