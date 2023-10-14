Realme C23 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme C23 Realme C23 is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 13,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹13,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme C23 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 8 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Battery USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Pixel Density 270 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Brand realme

Launch Date September 5, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v11

Custom UI Realme UI Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance RAM 4 GB

CPU Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 610

Fabrication 11 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

