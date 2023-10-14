Realme C27 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme C27 Realme C27 is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G70 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹14,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G70 Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

The starting price for the Realme C27 in India is Rs. 14,990. This is the Realme C27 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Realme C27 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Helio G70

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 8 MP

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Setup Single

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Pixel Density 270 ppi General Operating System Android v11

Brand realme

Launch Date October 23, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Fabrication 12 nm

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G70

RAM 4 GB

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

