 Realme Narzo 30 128gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme Narzo 30 128GB

    Realme Narzo 30 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 30 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 30 128GB now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Realme Phones Prices in India

    Realme Narzo 30 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 768 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 768 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Dart, 30W: 100 % in 65 minutes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.1
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 192 grams
    • 9.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 162.3 mm
    • 75.4 mm
    • Racing Blue, Racing Silver
    Display
    • 405 ppi
    • 580 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90.5 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 83.36 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • June 29, 2021 (Official)
    • Narzo 30 128GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.972 W/kg, Body: 1.218 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 28.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio G95
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    Realme Narzo 30 128gb