 Realme Narzo 30 5g 64gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 30 5G 64GB

Realme Narzo 30 5G 64GB

Realme Narzo 30 5G 64GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 30 5G 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 30 5G 64GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
RealmeNarzo305G64GB_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
RealmeNarzo305G64GB_FrontCamera_16MP
RealmeNarzo305G64GB_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36444/heroimage/146549-v1-realme-narzo-30-5g-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo305G64GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36444/heroimage/146549-v1-realme-narzo-30-5g-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo305G64GB_4
RealmeNarzo305G64GB_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
RealmeNarzo305G64GB_FrontCamera_16MP"
RealmeNarzo305G64GB_Ram_4GB"
RealmeNarzo305G64GB_3"
RealmeNarzo305G64GB_4"
Key Specs
₹15,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹15,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme Phones Prices in India

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 229 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 229 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme Narzo 30 5g 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 02h 11m 22s
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Up to 655 Hours(2G)
  • Yes, Quick, 18W
Camera
  • S5KGM1, ISOCELL Plus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Single
  • F2.1
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25.6 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 8.5 mm
  • 162.5 mm
  • 185 grams
  • 74.8 mm
  • Racing Blue, Racing Silver
Display
  • 90.5 %
  • 20:9
  • 83.92 %
  • 600 nits
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 405 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • August 24, 2021 (Official)
  • realme
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Narzo 30 5G 64GB
  • Realme UI
  • Android v11
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 1.190 W/kg, Body: 1.173 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • 21.0 s
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme Videos

View all
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Realme Narzo 30 5g 64gb