 Realme Narzo 50 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme Narzo 50

    Realme Narzo 50

    Realme Narzo 50 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 50 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 50 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    Realme Narzo 50 Price in India

    Realme Narzo 50 price in India starts at Rs.15,990. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 50 is Rs.15,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 50 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 01h 00m 42s
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Dart, 33W
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.05
    • 16 MP f/2.05, Primary Camera
    • F1.8
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.5 mm
    • 194 grams
    • 75.5 mm
    • Speed Blue, Speed Black
    • 164.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 400 ppi
    • 480 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90.8 %
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 84.88 %
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Realme UI
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Narzo 50
    • Android v11
    • March 3, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 1.184 W/kg, Body: 0.824 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 24.0 s
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio G96
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme Narzo 50