Realme Narzo 60 5g 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 18,499. At Amazon, the Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 18,499. This is the Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mars Orange and Cosmic Black. ...Read More Read Less