Realme Narzo 60 5g 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB

Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 18,499 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹18,499
256 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
64 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 18,499.  At Amazon, the Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB can ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 18,499.  At Amazon, the Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 18,499.  This is the Realme Narzo 60 5G 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mars Orange and Cosmic Black.

Realme Narzo 60 5g 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 29 minutes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
Camera
  • No
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Single
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • 182 grams
  • Mars Orange, Cosmic Black
  • 159.8 mm
  • 72.9 mm
Display
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 90.80 %
  • 1000 nits
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 85.69 %
  • Super AMOLED
General
  • July 6, 2023 (Official)
  • Realme UI
  • realme
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Head: 1.192 W/kg, Body: 1.150 W/kg
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020 MT6833
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 256 GB
  • Up to 225 GB
    Realme Narzo 60 5g 256gb