 Realme P1 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
RealmeP1256GB_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
RealmeP1256GB_FrontCamera_16MP
RealmeP1256GB_RAM_8GB
Release date : 15 Apr 2024

Realme P1 256GB

Realme P1 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 17,998 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme P1 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme P1 256GB now with free delivery.
Peacock Green Phoenix Red
256 GB
Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Realme P1 256GB Variants & Price

Realme P1 256GB price starts at ₹15,679 and goes upto ₹17,999.Realme P1 256GB is available in 6 options.

₹15,679 25% OFF
₹15,755 24% OFF
₹16,776 23% OFF
₹16,784 23% OFF
₹17,977 21% OFF
₹17,999 21% OFF
Realme P1 256gb Latest Update

Realme P1 256gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 45W: 50 % in 27 minutes

  • Standby time

    Up to 518 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Thickness

    7.97 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Peacock Green, Phoenix Red

  • Height

    162.95 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Width

    75.45 mm

  • Weight

    188 grams

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    92.65 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Brightness

    600 nits

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    87.36 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Launch Date

    April 15, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Brand

    realme

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion

  • Sensor

    S5KJN1, ISO-CELL

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (77° field-of-view), Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 2.76" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Mono Camera(22 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.75µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    8160 x 6144 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • OIS

    No

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.103 W/kg, Body: 1.083 W/kg

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MC4

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
