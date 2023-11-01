Realme V50 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme V50 Realme V50 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme V50 Price in India The starting price for the Realme V50 in India is Rs. 19,999. This is the Realme V50 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Realme V50 in India is Rs. 19,999. This is the Realme V50 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Realme V50 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Realme V50 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 8 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Dart, 33W

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Resolution 8 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4138 x 3096 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 392 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Refresh Rate 90 Hz

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) General Brand realme

Launch Date December 12, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 2 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Realme Realme C53 6GB RAM (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black Add to compare Add to compare Realme Narzo 60X 5G (4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Stellar Green, Nebula Purple Add to compare Add to compare Realme C51 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black Add to compare Add to compare Realme 11 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glory Black, Glory Gold Add to compare Add to compare Realme Mobiles