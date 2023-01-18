 Realme X Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme X

    Realme X

    Realme X is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3765 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X from HT Tech. Buy Realme X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    128 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    48 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    3765 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Realme X Summary

    Realme X was launched in 2019. It's a premium smartphone with a space-inspired 3D design, pop-up selfie camera, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast charging. The ColorOS 6 runs on top of Android 9 in Realme X. The smartphone is 9.33mm thick and weighs around 191g. It comes in two colour variants: Polar White and Space Blue .

    Price

    The Realme X was priced at Rs 16,999 for its base model with 4+128 GB configuration and the other variant with 8+128GB configuration was priced at Rs 19,999, at its release.

    Storage

    The Realme X comes in two configurations, both having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 128GB. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.

    Display

    The Realme X is equipped with a full-HD+ AMOLED(2340×1080) display. The display is 6.53 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a pixel density of 394ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent. The smartphone has a maximum brightness of 430 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

    Processor

    The Realme X is powered by a 10 nm 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor. It comes with a GPU Adreno 616 chipset.

    Camera

    The Realme X smartphone comes with a dual-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, with an f/2.4 aperture. The main sensor saves 12-megapixel photographs with 4-in-1 pixel binning, which treats four pixels as one to catch more light. AI Intelligent Beauty, portrait and HDR are amongst the different modes available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme X has a 16 MP pop up camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

    Battery

    The Realme X comes equipped with a 3765mAh battery, with a support of VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 at 20W.

    Top rivals

    The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Vivo Y33s are amongst Realme X's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the Realme X's connectivity options. The smartphone's sensors include a light sensor, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope.

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-x/specs https://gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-x-8gb-ram-128gb-storage-price-in-india-13061-v158847?_gl=1*1jvk1dk*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw

    Realme X Price in India

    Realme X price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Realme X is Rs.15,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme X Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W: 55 % in 30 minutes
    • 3765 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • No
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.41 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • Pop-Up
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    Design
    • 161.2 mm
    • 9.4 mm
    • 191 grams
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    • 76.1 mm
    • Space Blue, Polar White
    Display
    • 91.2 %
    • Yes
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 85.14 %
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • AMOLED
    • 19.5:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • X
    • Yes
    • ColorOS
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • realme
    • July 18, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 4 GB
    • Adreno 616
    • 23.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • No
    • Up to 104 GB
    • Yes
    Realme X