Realme X Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme X Summary

Realme X was launched in 2019. It's a premium smartphone with a space-inspired 3D design, pop-up selfie camera, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast charging. The ColorOS 6 runs on top of Android 9 in Realme X. The smartphone is 9.33mm thick and weighs around 191g. It comes in two colour variants: Polar White and Space Blue .



Price



The Realme X was priced at Rs 16,999 for its base model with 4+128 GB configuration and the other variant with 8+128GB configuration was priced at Rs 19,999, at its release.



Storage



The Realme X comes in two configurations, both having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 128GB. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.



Display



The Realme X is equipped with a full-HD+ AMOLED(2340×1080) display. The display is 6.53 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a pixel density of 394ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent. The smartphone has a maximum brightness of 430 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



Processor



The Realme X is powered by a 10 nm 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor. It comes with a GPU Adreno 616 chipset.



Camera



The Realme X smartphone comes with a dual-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, with an f/2.4 aperture. The main sensor saves 12-megapixel photographs with 4-in-1 pixel binning, which treats four pixels as one to catch more light. AI Intelligent Beauty, portrait and HDR are amongst the different modes available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme X has a 16 MP pop up camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.



Battery



The Realme X comes equipped with a 3765mAh battery, with a support of VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 at 20W.



Top rivals



The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Vivo Y33s are amongst Realme X's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the Realme X's connectivity options. The smartphone's sensors include a light sensor, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope.



Reference-



https://www.realme.com/in/realme-x/specs https://gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-x-8gb-ram-128gb-storage-price-in-india-13061-v158847?_gl=1*1jvk1dk*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw