 Realme X3 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme X3 8GB RAM

    Realme X3 8GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X3 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme X3 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP + 8 MP
    4200 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme X3 8GB RAM Price in India

    Realme X3 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of Realme X3 8GB RAM is Rs.25,890 on amazon.in.

    Realme X3 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 16 MP + 8 MP
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 4200 mAh
    Battery
    • 4200 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, Super Dart, 30W: 100 % in 55 minutes
    Camera
    • Dual
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exmor RS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.1
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 75.8 mm
    • 163.8 mm
    • Glacier Blue, Arctic White
    • 202 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 90.5 %
    • 399 ppi
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 84.7 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 nits
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 30, 2020 (Official)
    • Realme UI
    • X3 8GB RAM
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.188 W/kg, Body: 0.906 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Adreno 640
    • LPDDR4X
    • 17.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+8+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • No
    • UFS 3.0
    Realme X3 8gb Ram