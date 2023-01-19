Samsung Galaxy A14 5g 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB now with free delivery.