 Samsung Galaxy A14 5g 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Expected Release Date: 19 January 2023
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 128GB is Rs.15,674 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5g 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • Up to 52 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 52 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.1 mm
    • 201 grams
    • 167.7 mm
    • 78 mm
    • Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • PLS LCD
    • 80.4 %
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 400 ppi
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Galaxy A14 5G 128GB
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    • January 20, 2023 (Expected)
    • Android v13
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • 7 nm
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2.2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 105 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A14 5g 128gb