 Samsung Galaxy A21s 128gb Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A21s 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A21s 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 17,499 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A21s 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A21s 128GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 03 July 2023
Key Specs
₹17,499
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
Samsung Galaxy A21s 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 54 Hours(4G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 54 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • 5000 mAh
  • 01h 44m 07s
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • F2.0
  • No
  • No
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • 13 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 163.7 mm
  • Black, Blue, White
  • 8.9 mm
  • 75.3 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 192 grams
Display
  • 20:9
  • 82.75 %
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 270 ppi
  • 60 Hz
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • PLS TFT LCD
General
  • October 20, 2020 (Official)
  • Galaxy A21s 128GB
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • Samsung
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Head: 0.831 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G52 MP1
  • 31.0 s
  • 8 nm
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
  • LPDDR4X
  • 6 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 48+8+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
Samsung Galaxy A21s 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A21S 128Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy A21S 128Gb price in India at 17,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A21S 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A21S 128Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy A21S 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy A21S 128Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy A21s 128gb