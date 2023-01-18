Samsung Galaxy A23 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
₹16,949
₹25,499
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Samsung Galaxy A23 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.20,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A23 8GB RAM is Rs.16,949 on amazon.in.
Samsung Galaxy A23 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.20,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A23 8GB RAM is Rs.16,949 on amazon.in.