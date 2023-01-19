 Samsung Galaxy A32 4g 8gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 23,499 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36742/heroimage/148025-v1-samsung-galaxy-a32-4g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36742/images/Design/148025-v1-samsung-galaxy-a32-4g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36742/images/Design/148025-v1-samsung-galaxy-a32-4g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36742/images/Design/148025-v1-samsung-galaxy-a32-4g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36742/images/Design/148025-v1-samsung-galaxy-a32-4g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹23,499
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    20 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹23,499
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 20,999 M.R.P. ₹25,990
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.23,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM is Rs.19,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.23,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM is Rs.19,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A32 4g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 20 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 02h 03m 07s
    • Up to 34 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 34 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F1.8
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • No
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 158.9 mm
    • 184 grams
    • 73.6 mm
    Display
    • 411 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.56 %
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 800 nits
    • Super AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    General
    • Yes
    • November 16, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • Galaxy A32 4G 8GB RAM
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 31.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Up to 103 GB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy A32 4g 8gb Ram