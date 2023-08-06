 Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with 24 MP + 5 MP + 10 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 3800 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3800 mAh
  • 24 MP + 5 MP + 10 MP + 8 MP
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • 24 MP
Battery
  • No
  • 3800 mAh
  • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • Single
  • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.9µm pixel size)
  • 5288 x 3968 Pixels
  • F1.7
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • No
Design
  • 7.8 mm
  • 77 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 183 grams
  • 162.5 mm
  • Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, Bubblegum Pink
Display
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 392 ppi
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • 1080 x 2220 pixels
  • 80.86 %
  • 18.5:9
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung Galaxy A9s
  • Galaxy A9 2018
  • November 28, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Samsung
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 0.464 W/kg
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • 14 nm
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956
  • Adreno 512
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Up to 108 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 in India?

Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 price in India at 27,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (24 MP + 5 MP + 10 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3800 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A9 2018?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A9 2018?

What is the Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Waterproof?

View More

    Samsung Galaxy A9 2018