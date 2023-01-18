Samsung Galaxy Alpha Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Alpha in India?
Samsung Galaxy Alpha price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (2.1 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 5 Octa 5430; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 1860 mAh.
