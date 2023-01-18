 Samsung Galaxy Alpha Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Alpha

    Samsung Galaxy Alpha is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 39,700 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7) Processor, 1860 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Alpha from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Alpha now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,700
    32 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    12 MP
    2.1 MP
    1860 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    Samsung Galaxy Alpha Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 350 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(3G)
    • 1860 mAh
    Camera
    • 2.1 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • No
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • 65.5 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 6.7 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Silver, White
    • 115 grams
    • 132.4 mm
    Display
    • 312 ppi
    • 70.06 %
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • Super AMOLED
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy Alpha
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • No
    • September 27, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 0.75 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    • Mali-T628 MP6
    • Samsung Exynos 5 Octa 5430
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy Alpha FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Alpha in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Alpha price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (2.1 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 5 Octa 5430; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 1860 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Alpha?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Alpha?

    How long does the Samsung Galaxy Alpha last?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Alpha Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Alpha Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Alpha