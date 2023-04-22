 Samsung Galaxy E7 Price in India (22, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Samsung Galaxy E7

Samsung Galaxy E7 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 23,200 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2950 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy E7 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy E7 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 22 April 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24247/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-e7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24247/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-e7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
Key Specs
₹23,200
16 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
2950 mAh
Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Galaxy E7 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • No
  • 2950 mAh
  • Up to 19 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 19 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • F2.0
  • Selfie Voice command, Wide Angle Selfie
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • No
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 4320 x 3240 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • Black, Blue, White
  • 151.3 mm
  • 141 grams
  • 77.2 mm
  • 7.3 mm
Display
  • 267 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Super AMOLED
  • No
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 71.23 %
General
  • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
  • TouchWiz UI
  • No
  • No
  • January 26, 2015 (Official)
  • Galaxy E7
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
  • Samsung Galaxy E7 SM-E700
Multimedia
  • Yes, RDS, Recording option
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Head: 0.64 W/kg, Body: 0.85 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
  • 2 GB
  • Adreno 306
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • 16 GB
Samsung Galaxy E7 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy E7 in India?

Samsung Galaxy E7 price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2950 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy E7?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy E7?

What is the Samsung Galaxy E7 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy E7 Waterproof?

View More

    Samsung Galaxy E7